Company Briefs : Tencent Music Entertainment Inditex Porsche

Tencent Music

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is pressing ahead with its Hong Kong listing plans, with a goal to start trading in the Asian financial hub as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-based company, whose shares already trade in New York, is working with advisers on the preparations for its second listing, the people said.

Marketing activities could start as early as in the coming days, they said.

BLOOMBERG

Entertainment Inditex

Inditex is increasing prices by more than surging inflation rates, making the owner of the Zara fashion chain stand out among retailers affected by higher costs and shaky consumer demand.

Higher prices helped earnings before interest and taxes rise to €2.43 billion (S$3.4 billion) in the six months to July, the Arteixo, Spain-based company said on Wednesday. That compares with the €2.36 billion average estimate of surveyed analysts. This was done by keeping customers shopping while managing to offset higher costs through price increases.

BLOOMBERG

Porsche

Volkswagen (VW) has lined up commitments from anchor investors including the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund as it pushes ahead with a listing of its Porsche unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Norges Bank Investment Management has agreed to buy stock in what is set to be one of Europe's largest initial public offerings, the people said. VW is discussing seeking a valuation of around €70 billion (S$98 billion) to €85 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

BLOOMBERG