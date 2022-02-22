Company Briefs: Tencent

Tencent

Chinese technology shares slumped for a second session yesterday - on course for their worst two-day drop since last July over renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. The nation's banking watchdog issued a warning last Friday against illegal fund-raising schemes regarding the metaverse concept and an industry association vowed yesterday to resist speculative trades in the sector. Neither mentioned any company names. Tencent Holdings - China's pioneer in metaverse development - fell as much as 6.3 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding dropped as much as 4.3 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Group Lotus

British sports-car maker Group Lotus is touting its electrification push to help drive interest in a potential listing of its China-based business. Lotus Tech, which is developing electric cars for the Lotus brand, is now weighing a listing in Britain, the United States or China, spokesman James Andrew told reporters in London. Last week, Lotus showed off its upcoming Type 132 electric SUV - due to be built in Wuhan - in London. The size of the issue and valuation are still to be determined, and no decision has yet been taken on whether or not to proceed with an initial public offering, Mr Andrew said.

BLOOMBERG

Aramco

Saudi Aramco's shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the pandemic, including in the company's main market of Asia. "With the global recovery we're seeing today, there is more demand for products and we see that from different enclaves, especially in Asia," Mr Amin Nasser said during a speech in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. "There's some pickup in the rest of the world."

Aramco's shares rose as much as 6 per cent yesterday. The world's biggest energy company is up 11 per cent this year.

BLOOMBERG