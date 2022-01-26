Company briefs: Temasek

Temasek

Temasek Holdings has bought testing company Element Materials Technology from buyout firm Bridgepoint Group for an undisclosed amount.

Temasek, already a minority owner in the business, acquired the London-based company that generates annual revenues of about US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) and has grown at over 20 per cent a year in the past decade, according to a statement yesterday. The value of the deal is almost US$7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Element Materials tests and certifies products and materials used in various industries.

BLOOMBERG

IBM

International Business Machines (IBM) has reported revenue that beat analysts' estimates, buoyed by strong demand in the software unit, signalling that efforts to transform the 110-year-old tech giant are bearing fruit.

Sales rose 6.5 per cent to US$16.7 billion (S$22.4 billion) in the three months ending Dec 31, said the technology company on Monday. It was the biggest increase in at least 10 years.

Analysts were expecting US$16 billion, on average, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

BLOOMBERG

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse yesterday flagged roughly 500 million Swiss francs (S$732 million) in litigation provisions, which it said in combination with a goodwill hit was expected to practically wipe out its fourth-quarter pre-tax profit.

It said the reported profits for the fourth quarter 2021 will be negatively hit by litigation provisions of about 500 million Swiss francs, partly offset by gains on real estate sales of 225 million francs. Combined with other charges, this was expected to result in a pre-tax income or loss of "approximately breakeven" for the fourth quarter.

REUTERS