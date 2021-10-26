Company briefs: Telstra

Telstra

Telstra Corp said yesterday that it had agreed to buy the Pacific operations of telecommunications company Digicel Group in a US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion) deal largely funded by the Australian government and seen as a way to contain China's rising influence in the region.

The government will front US$1.33 billion of the total value, with Telstra contributing the rest, the Australian telco and the government said in a statement.

Telstra revealed in July that the Australian government had approached it to help it buy the business.

REUTERS

DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings yesterday announced the appointment of Mr Soh Kian Tiong as chief risk officer (CRO) with effect from Nov 4.

In his new role, Mr Soh will report to DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta and be accountable to the bank's board risk management committee. In addition, he will be a member of the group management committee as well as the group executive committee.

Mr Soh takes over from current CRO Tan Teck Long, who will be leaving the bank to return to a customer-facing role, said DBS.

PayPal

PayPal is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time, the payments company said on Sunday, responding to media reports that it was in talks to buy the digital pinboard site for as much as US$45 billion. Pinterest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

Bloomberg News first reported on the companies' talks last week that were later confirmed by Reuters. A source at that time told Reuters that PayPal had offered US$70 a share, mostly in stock, for Pinterest.

BLOOMBERG