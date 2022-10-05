Company briefs: T&B Media Global Japan Foods HSBC Holdings

T&B Media Global

Thai entertainment company T&B Media Global is looking to raise US$300 million (S$429 million) under a hybrid equity-NFT (non-fungible token) fund structure to finance a metaverse platform, with Singapore-based Sygnum advising the deal.

The Translucia platform gives corporate partners a launchpad to leverage blockchain technology and build "an infinite universe of interconnected metaverses", Sygnum and T&B Media Global said in a statement on Tuesday. Magnolia Quality Development Corp, a Thai real estate developer, is the platform's first corporate partner.

Japan Foods

Japan Foods' subsidiary, Japan Foods Enterprises (JFE), is suspended from applying for and renewing work passes as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has launched an investigation into its hiring and payroll practices involving foreigners.

Announcing this in a bourse filing on Tuesday, the Catalist-listed restaurant operator said the probe relates to "certain past hiring and payroll practices", which have since ceased. "Until further notice from the MOM, JFE has been suspended from applying for new work passes and renewing existing work passes," the group said.

HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings is exploring a sale of its operations in Canada, the latest move to streamline the lender that is seeking to head off a call by its largest shareholder to split up.

A potential sale of HSBC's 100-per cent equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada is among the options being explored, the lender said in a statement.

The review is at an early stage and no decisions have been made, the bank said. "We are currently reviewing our strategic options with respect to our wholly owned subsidiary in Canada," HSBC said in a statement.

