Company Briefs: Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport has agreed to sell itself to a consortium of funds for A$23.6 billion (S$23.6 billion), just as Australia reopens its borders to international travel.

Its board accepted an offer of A$8.75 per share from a group led by IFM Investors, and recommended that shareholders vote to approve the deal early next year, the company said in a statement yesterday.

This follows the government's Nov 1 move to allow vaccinated travellers from overseas into the country's two biggest states without the need for quarantine for the first time since March last year, while letting millions of Australians freely travel abroad.

BLOOMBERG

SoftBank

SoftBank Group slipped into the red with a 397 billion yen (S$4.7 billion) loss for the July-September quarter, hit by falling valuations in the tech portfolio of its Vision Fund unit. The loss compared with a profit of 628 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

The Vision Fund unit reported a quarterly investment loss of 1.167 trillion yen.

Chief executive Masayoshi Son describes SoftBank as a goose laying "golden eggs" - referring to its stakes in start-ups that go to market. But initial public offerings (IPOs) have dropped off and shares in many of its top assets fell during the quarter.

REUTERS

Airwallex

Fintech start-up Airwallex announced that it has clinched a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and will be launching its services in the Republic next year. In a statement yesterday, the payments platform said it has secured a major payment institution licence from the MAS. This will allow it to provide financial services such as account issuance, domestic and cross-border money transfer, and e-money issuance.

This entry into Singapore comes after Airwallex's entry into South-east Asia with a money service business licence in Malaysia.

THE BUSINESS TIMES