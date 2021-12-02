Company briefs: Swiggy

Swiggy

Indian food delivery service Swiggy is raising US$600 million (S$818 million) to US$700 million in a round led by Invesco that is due to close this month, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While Invesco will pour in US$200 million, other existing investors such as Softbank Group will also participate, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

The deal values Swiggy at about US$10.5 billion, they added. Indian start-ups have raised about US$10.9 billion in the quarter ended September, according to Venture Intelligence and PwC India.

BLOOMBERG

SAIC Motor

SAIC Motor is planning a fresh round of fund-raising for its mobility service platform Xiangdao Chuxing, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to stay competitive amid shifts in the automotive industry. China's biggest carmaker, which counts Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co as partners, aims to raise as much as 1 billion yuan (S$214 million), one of the people said.

The plan, which is not finalised, could be announced by the company as soon as this month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are not public.

BLOOMBERG

Carro

Online car marketplace Carro has raised US$100 million (S$136 million) in equity from investors including Temasek, at a valuation bump of about 10 per cent, regulatory filings show.

Anderson Investments, a unit of Temasek, invested US$30 million for over 570,990 shares in Carro on Nov 25, according to the filings.

Another entity, PNB Capital Global 2, invested US$25 million at the same valuation. News outlet DealStreetAsia identified this investor as Permodalan Nasional (PNB), a Malaysian state-backed fund manager.

THE BUSINESS TIMES