Company briefs: Supermax

Supermax

Malaysian glove manufacturer Supermax Corp has introduced a new foreign worker management policy and enhanced its human resources policies in the light of allegations of forced labour, it said yesterday.

The new policies follow a ban by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in October on imports from the company over alleged labour abuses.

Supermax is among five Malaysian glove makers to have faced the ban in the last two years. It said in a statement it is in the process of updating CBP about improvements made under the new policies.

REUTERS

China Everbright Water

Environmental services company China Everbright Water has bagged a wastewater treatment project at the Ji'nan International Centre for Medical Sciences in Shandong worth 319.5 million yuan (S$68 million).

The company will mainly provide wastewater treatment services for municipal wastewater generated in the Taipinghe, Meili and Emei areas within the Ji'nan medical centre area, the mainboard-listed company said yesterday. The project has a concession period of 30 years, including a one-year construction period.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong Airport

Hong Kong's Airport Authority is aiming to raise up to US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) in a multi-tranche dollar bond offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information has not yet been made public.

The airport authority, which operates the city's main airport, has mandated 22 banks to work on the deal, a term sheet seen by Reuters yesterday showed. The authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS