Company briefs: Sunway

Sunway

Malaysian conglomerate Sunway is looking to sell a strategic stake in its healthcare business to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday.

The weekly, citing two unnamed sources that it said were familiar with Sunway, reported that the deal is close to conclusion and Sunway could be selling 20 per cent to 25 per cent of equity in its healthcare business as early as this week. However, it was unclear which healthcare business it would be selling to the wealth fund, the report said.

REUTERS

Volvo

Volvo Car Group and Swedish battery maker Northvolt will jointly build an electric-car battery factory in the latest move by European manufacturers to localise cell production in the region.

The Chinese-owned carmaker and Northvolt will build a factory with capacity to make 50 gigawatt hours of cells a year, enough to supply around 500,000 vehicles and complement Volvo's plan to sell only battery-powered cars by 2030.

The companies will also establish a joint research and development centre in Sweden.

BLOOMBERG

Porsche

Porsche will develop and produce battery cells for electric sports cars in a new joint venture with German lithium-ion specialist Custom Cells.

The German brand is investing a high double-digit million euro sum and will control an 83.75 per cent stake in the Cellforce venture, Porsche said on Sunday in a statement.

Small-scale production is set to start in 2024. The new subsidiary will play a major role for "research, development, manufacturing and sales of high-performance cells", Porsche said.

BLOOMBERG