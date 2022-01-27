Company Briefs: Suntec Reit

Suntec Reit

Suntec real estate investment trust's distribution per unit rose 9.8 per cent to 4.512 cents for its second half ended Dec 31, 2021, from 4.109 cents a year ago, its manager said in a bourse filing yesterday. The DPU rise came on the back of higher distribution income from operations which stood at $129 million for the half-year period, up 21.6 per cent from $106 million in the year-ago period. Gross revenue was up 15.3 per cent to $191.3 million for the second half of 2021 from $165.9 million a year ago. Meanwhile, net property income grew 30.3 per cent on the year to $142 million for the half year, from $109 million.

Ara Logos Logistics

ARA Logos Logistics Trust (ALog Trust) on Tuesday posted distribution per unit of 2.464 cents for the second half ended Dec 31, 2021, compared with 2.927 cents in the year-ago period. The lower DPU was due to an enlarged unit base following fundraising for the real estate investment trust's maiden Australian portfolio acquisition from its sponsor, the manager of the Reit said. ALog Trust's distribution income was also lower as its manager received its fourth-quarter 2021 base management fee and FY2021 performance in cash. This was due to an ongoing merger with ESR-Reit and an agreement prohibiting unit issuance.

Trust United Global

The offer to take United Global private at 45 cents in cash per share has closed on Tuesday with valid acceptances representing 99.02 per cent of the company's total issued shares.

As such, offeror DMW Investments will exercise its right of compulsory acquisition and proceed to delist the Catalist-listed lubricant manufacturer.

DMW Investments is an investment vehicle whose owners include three directors - CEO Tan Thuan Hor who owns a 35 per cent stake, and chairman Edy Wiranto and executive director Ety Wiranto with 5 per cent interest each.

