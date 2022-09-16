Company Briefs: Straits Trading

Straits Trading

Straits Trading has decided it is in the interest of shareholders to first proceed with its proposed special dividend, before formally garnering shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

The decision came after the conglomerate-investment company received an irrevocable undertaking from a shareholder with sufficient voting rights to pass the resolution for the proposed distribution, according to a bourse filing.

This undertaking would allow the company to ratify shareholders' approval at a later date, but no later than the next annual general meeting.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

H&M

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) sales declined more than expected over the summer as the Swedish retailer fell further behind rival Zara amid a growing cost-of-living crisis across Europe.

Revenue dropped 4 per cent excluding currency shifts in the three months through August, the Swedish retailer said on Thursday. Analysts had expected a decline of 1.4 per cent.

That is the first retreat in six quarters. Zara owner Inditex on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent jump in sales for the first half and a higher profit than expected after increasing prices.

BLOOMBERG

Google

Google is making cuts to Area 120, its in-house incubator for new projects, according to people familiar with the matter, as the tech giant moves to control spending and focus more tightly on artificial intelligence. Some teams at Area 120 were notified this week that their projects had been reorganised or cancelled, according to two people who asked not to be identified.

The affected workers will need to find new roles at Google within a certain period of time or lose their jobs. One of the people estimated that half of the teams at Area 120 had been affected.

BLOOMBERG