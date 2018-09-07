Company Briefs : Straits Times Index

Straits Times Index

Pan-Asian retailer Dairy Farm will join the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) with effect from Sept 24, replacing telco StarHub.

The latest index review raises the STI's weightage of Jardine group companies - namely Dairy Farm, Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic and Jardine Cycle & Carriage - to 15.4 per cent.

Dairy Farm is expected to have a weightage of 1 to 1.5 per cent, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said in a market update.

It will be the fourth STI constituent to represent the consumer goods industry, joining Thai Beverage, Wilmar and Golden Agri-Resources, giving consumer goods a 6 to 7 per cent weightage on the STI.

Dairy Farm will also be one of five STI constituents that are quoted and traded in US dollars.

It generated a total return of 24.2 per cent in the first eight months of this year, in Singdollar terms, the SGX said.

The next quarterly review of the STI will take place in December.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents by market cap, are all real estate investment trusts (Reits).

In order of size, they are Suntec Reit, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Keppel Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust.

The STI is a free float-adjusted market cap-weighted index representing the performance of the largest Singapore stocks which pass the size, free float and liquidity screens.

DBS Group Holdings

DBS Group Holdings has seen a strong response to its issue of perpetual securities.

It set its final price guidance for its Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue at 3.98 per cent, down from the initial price guidance of 4.375 per cent, following sizzling demand.

A large proportion of the securities went to private banking customers.

Europtronic Group

The exit offer for electronic components manufacturer Europtronic Group has lapsed, as at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Europtronics Group will consult the Singapore Exchange on the date of delisting of the company.