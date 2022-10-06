Company Briefs: Starry Night Capital

Starry Night Capital

More than 300 NFTs were moved out of a crypto address associated with Starry Night Capital, an NFT-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Davies, the Three Arrows co-founders, started Starry Night Capital during the nonfungible token craze last year.

They have since been sparring with court-appointed liquidators over unwinding their assets. Some estimates had placed the value of the collection at around US$35 million (S$50 million).

BLOOMBERG

Mizuho Financial

Mizuho Financial Group is in talks to acquire about 20 per cent of Rakuten Group's securities arm through its brokerage unit, sources said. The purchase price for the stake in Rakuten Securities could total about 80 billion yen (S$790 million). Japan's biggest banks have been struggling to build scale in their online securities businesses and compete with industry leaders like SBI Holdings and Rakuten.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in June agreed to take a 10 per cent stake in SBI, the country's largest online brokerage.

BLOOMBERG

Edotco

Edotco Group, the wireless tower business of Malaysian telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd, is considering loans of up to US$700 million (S$997 million), according to people familiar with the matter. It is asking banks for financing proposals. The loans could be used for capital expenditure and overseas expansion.

The company is unlikely then to raise up to US$600 million from a share sale, the people added. Edotco was working with an adviser on a potential equity offering.

BLOOMBERG