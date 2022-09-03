Company Briefs : Starbucks Credit Suisse Meta, Qualcomm

Starbucks

Starbucks has named Mr Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran of PepsiCo and other consumer brands, as its next chief executive.

Mr Narasimhan, who was most recently chief executive of Anglo-Dutch multinational Reckitt, will relocate to Seattle from London and join Starbucks on Oct, 1, the company said in a Thursday news release.

Following a stretch working with long-time Starbucks CEO and interim boss Howard Schultz, Mr Narasimhan will take over the top spot on April 1, 2023.

AFP

Credit Suisse Meta, Qualcomm

Credit Suisse Group has been hit by two senior private banker resignations in Hong Kong as the Swiss lender targets a global overhaul following a wave of scandals that triggered billions of dollars in losses.

China team managing director Echo Hui resigned this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. Mr Jeff Tsang, a managing director and team leader of the Hong Kong team, has also revealed his plans to leave though it's unclear if his resignation has been accepted, people familiar with the matter said.

BLOOMBERG

Meta, Qualcomm

Meta Platforms has signed an agreement to have chip-maker Qualcomm produce custom chip sets for its Quest virtual reality devices, the companies announced in Berlin on Friday. Their engineering and product teams will work together to produce the chips, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms, they said in a statement.

The agreement signals an ongoing commitment by Meta, formerly Facebook, to Qualcomm's technology even as it tries to develop custom silicon of its own for the virtual, augmented and mixed reality devices it has planned.

REUTERS