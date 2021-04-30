Company Briefs: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered yesterday posted a higher-than-expected 18 per cent rise in first-quarter pre-tax profit, as the emerging markets-focused bank began recovering from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-tax profit for January-March was US$1.4 billion (S$1.86 billion), versus US$1.2 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average analyst forecast of US$1.08 billion compiled by the bank. The improvement was driven by StanChart setting aside less cash to cover bad loans than it had one year ago, as well as strong performance in its markets business.

REUTERS

Airbus

Airbus generated positive cash flow for the third quarter in a row, while warning that new coronavirus flare-ups threaten progress towards a recovery in air travel.

The European plane-maker reported €1.2 billion (S$1.93 billion) in adjusted free cash flow between January and March, when aircraft deliveries surpassed the mostly pre-pandemic first quarter of last year. Profit came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

The firm has been able to juggle delivery schedules while pressing customers to keep taking new planes, despite slow progress towards a return to normal for the travel industry.

BLOOMBERG

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell raised its dividend by 4 per cent yesterday after reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits due to asset sales and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose to US$3.23 billion (S$4.3 billion), up over sevenfold from the previous quarter and exceeding an average analyst forecast provided by the firm for a US$3.13 billion profit. That compares with earnings of US$2.9 billion a year ago. This is the second dividend increase since it slashed its payout by two-thirds at the start of last year due to the pandemic.

REUTERS