Company briefs: Spotify

Spotify

Audio streaming platform Spotify said on Wednesday that it is aiming to have one billion users by 2030 as well as an annual revenue of US$100 billion (S$138 billion) in a decade. Co-founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said the ambitious goal could be achieved in part through an expansion of Spotify's portfolio of podcasts and audiobooks, while making the platform a one-stop shop for content creators. "We will provide the infrastructure and resources that will enable 50 million artistes and creators to grow and manage their own businesses, monetise their work, and effectively promote it," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tesla

Tesla was proceeding with an online hiring event in China yesterday and added two dozen new job postings for the country, a week after its chief executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric carmaker and said the company was "overstaffed" in some areas.

Tesla will recruit staff for "smart manufacturing" roles, according to an online post.

Tesla has 224 current openings in China for managers and engineers under that category, according to a separate post on its WeChat account, 24 of which were newly posted yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

Razer Fintech

Razer Fintech has acquired E2Pay Global Utama, a business-to-business-to-consumer digital payment facilitator and e-money player in Indonesia, for an undisclosed sum. In a statement yesterday, the financial technology arm of Razer (left) highlighted E2Pay's services as regionally complementary to its business-to-business unit Razer Merchant Services, as the acquisition will help to facilitate cross-border payments for its 60,000 merchants in Indonesia. E2Pay was founded in 2012 and provides payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions.

THE BUSINESS TIMES