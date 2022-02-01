Company Briefs: Spotify

Spotify

American podcaster Joe Rogan (left) has pledged more balance and better research for his podcast in an apology aimed at quelling growing controversy about misleading coronavirus information that wiped almost US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) from Spotify Technology's market value last week. Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

The streaming giant has faced mounting pressure from some users and musicians concerned about the veracity of virus information being spread by the platform's most popular podcaster.

BLOOMBERG

Citigroup

Citigroup is boosting its presence in the Gulf region as it expects activity, including initial public offerings (IPOs), to reach a new historic high.

The Middle East saw a boom in IPOs last year, with Abu Dhabi joining the rush as governments in the region seek to diversify their economies away from oil and reinvigorate their capital markets. Lured by the region's deep pools of capital, Wall Street banks from Citigroup to JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs Group are seizing the opportunity to capture market share, expanding teams on the ground in the hope of winning advisory roles.

BLOOMBERG

Fraser & Neave

Beverage and publishing group Fraser and Neave (F&N) has named Mr Hui Choon Kit as its chief executive officer from today.

Mr Hui, 57, will focus on accelerating the execution of the growth strategy of the group's businesses and investments, F&N said in a bourse filing yesterday. He was the group's chief financial officer and company secretary.

The group yesterday also announced that Mr Lee Meng Tat is retiring as CEO, non-alcoholic beverages, after having served in the role for nearly seven years.

THE BUSINESS TIMES