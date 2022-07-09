Company Briefs : SPH Reit

SPH Reit

SPH Reit posted a 5.1 per cent increase in distribution per unit to 1.45 cents for the third quarter ended May 31, from 1.38 cents a year ago. This gives it an annualised distribution yield of 5.8 per cent.

In its business update released on Thursday, the real estate investment trust's manager noted that third-quarter gross revenue for the year to date rose 0.9 per cent year on year to $211.6 million.

It attributed this to high Covid-19 vaccination rates and the easing of safe distancing measures, which helped to stabilise portfolio performance.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

GameStop

Struggling video game retailer GameStop has fired chief financial officer Mike Recupero and is cutting jobs in a bid to turn around a business buffeted by shifting gaming demands and market malaise.

Current chief accounting officer Diana Jajeh will replace Mr Recupero, effective immediately, GameStop said on Thursday in a securities filing.

It is making a "number of reductions" to staff, according to a company memo reviewed by Bloomberg and initially reported by Axios. The cuts will be felt across the parent company and Game Informer, an online magazine.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

Tom Ford

Tom Ford, the luxury brand founded by and named after the former long-time creative director for Gucci, is exploring a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Tom Ford is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs on the effort, said the sources, who asked to not be identified because the matter is not public. A deal could value the company at several billion dollars and may include an option that would give any new owner of Tom Ford the right to work with its founder after the sale, one of the sources said.

BLOOMBERG