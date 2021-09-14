Company Briefs SpaceX

SpaceX

Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to launch four people into space tomorrow on a three-day mission that will be the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board.

The SpaceX flight has been chartered by American billionaire Jared Isaacman (left), founder and chief executive of payment processing company Shift4 Payments. The 38-year-old is a seasoned pilot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jungle Ventures

Jungle Ventures has raised US$225 million (S$302 million) in the first close of its fourth fund as the venture capital firm seeks to replicate its successes in start-ups across South-east Asia and India.

Many of its existing investors in previous funds backed the latest one, founding partner Amit Anand said in an interview. They include Singapore investment company Temasek, International Finance Corp and German development finance institution DEG.

The new fund has a planned size of US$350 million.

BLOOMBERG

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group's head of investment banking in South-east Asia has moved to Citigroup, the second executive to do so in recent years. Mr Harry Naysmith will be vice-chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for South-east Asia at Citi, sources said.

He follows Mr Udhay Furtado, former Goldman Sachs co-head of investment banking for South-east Asia, who left in September 2018 to join Citi as co-head of equity capital markets.

BLOOMBERG