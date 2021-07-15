Company Briefs : SP Group

SP Group

Singapore's national grid operator SP Group is partnering Wuhou in Chengdu, China, to develop a smart-eco district with an initial project worth $110 million.

SP signed two memorandums of understanding with the district government and was appointed the energy and building solutions partner for International Urban Design Centre in Wuhou.

The firm will provide smart solutions in line with the city's urban renewal master plan.

Ezion Holdings

Ezion Holdings is divesting two towing tugs along with its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Teras Sunrise for a total of US$83.7 million (S$113.4 million) to ZhongXie Industrial, a Hong Kong-based marine logistics firm.

The offshore and marine player signed a share purchase agreement to sell Teras Sunrise for US$80.2 million. This is expected to result in a US$13.1 million gain.

It also inked agreements to dispose of two tugs for about US$1.7 million each - an estimated collective loss of US$117,500.

Apple

Apple is working on a new product that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in instalments over time, rivalling the "buy now, pay later" offerings popularised by services from Affirm Holdings and PayPal.

Apple Pay Later, as it is known internally, will use Goldman Sachs as the lender for the loans needed for the instalment offerings, according to sources.

Goldman Sachs has been Apple's partner for the Apple Card credit card since 2019, but the new offering is not tied to the Apple Card and does not require the use of one.

