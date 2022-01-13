Company briefs: Sony Group

Sony Group

Sony Group will continue producing PlayStation 4 consoles throughout this year as it navigates disruptions to the global supply chain that have limited output of its pricier PlayStation 5. It told assembly partners late last year that it would continue making its earlier-generation machine this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The strategy would add about a million PS4 units this year to help offset some of the pressure on its PS5 production, a figure that will be adjusted in response to demand. Sony had previously planned to discontinue assembly at end-2021.

BLOOMBERG

Sainsbury

J Sainsbury has raised its profit forecast following strong Christmas sales, defying concern that supply chain problems and a surge of omicron infections would hit demand over the festive period. Britain's second-largest grocer said it expects profit of £720 million (S$1.3 billion) this fiscal year, up from a previous forecast of £660 million.

The bullish update comes despite revenue from the grocer's Argos electricals division declining as supply chain snarl-ups and a shortage of British truckers hindered supply during the crucial festive period.

BLOOMBERG

Primavera Capital

Buyout firm Primavera Capital and the investing arm of ABC International Holdings (ABCI) are considering forming a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) to list in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. ABCI's investment banking arm and JPMorgan Chase are working on the blank-cheque company's potential initial public offering, the people said.

The Spac could target a merger with a firm in the consumer sector, they said. Deliberations are ongoing and the sponsors could decide not to proceed with a Spac, they added.

BLOOMBERG