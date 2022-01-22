Company Briefs

Singtel

Singtel has acquired a 16.3 per cent stake in an Indonesian bank for 500 billion rupiah (S$47 million) in cash, as part of its plans to pursue banking opportunities in the country.

In a bourse filing yesterday, the telco said its wholly owned subsidiary Singtel Alpha Investments has taken up 2.4 billion new shares issued by Bank Fama International.

Fama's investors include Nasdaq-listed digital services player Grab, which is also in a joint venture with Singtel to operate a digital bank in Singapore.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Wilmar International

Mainboard-listed agri-business Wilmar International has moved forward with the planned listing of its Adani Wilmar joint venture, with a preliminary prospectus filed in India this week.

The proposed initial public offering (IPO) will involve the issuing of up to 36 billion rupees (S$651 million) in new shares, with a face value of one rupee apiece, Wilmar said on Thursday, a day after the prospectus was filed with the Registrar of Companies in Gujarat.

The IPO will open for public subscription on Jan 27, and close on Jan 31.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Intel

Intel was yesterday set to announce that it will invest US$20 billion (S$27 billion) in a massive new manufacturing site near Columbus, Ohio, to develop and manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The planned investment includes 3,000 permanent jobs on the 400ha site in New Albany, Ohio. Time magazine, which first reported the news, said Intel will build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants.

REUTERS