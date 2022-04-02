Company Briefs

Singtel

Singtel unit Australia Tower Network (ATN) intends to acquire Axicom, a provider of telecommunications tower infrastructure in Australia, for A$3.6 billion (S$3.7 billion). Axicom owns and operates 2,000 telecommunications sites across Australia.

After the proposed acquisition, Singtel, which currently has a 30 per cent stake in ATN, will hold an effective interest of 18 per cent in the combined ATN and Axicom business. ATN owns mobile networks and rooftop sites in Australia, and operates telecommunications towers for Singtel subsidiary Optus.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is temporarily relocating at least a dozen traders from Hong Kong to Singapore as the Chinese territory's stringent Covid-19 strategy spurs Wall Street and European firms to move some staff out of the financial hub.

The traders, who work across fixed income and equity derivatives, will be based in Singapore for at least eight weeks, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The moves will begin this month and it is unclear whether the individuals will eventually stay longer, said one of the people.

BLOOMBERG

Jera

Jera, Japan's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has set up a subsidiary in Singapore to negotiate more flexible long-term contracts with LNG suppliers, which will enable it to divert more cargoes swiftly to the spot market.

Jera LNG Portfolio Strategy will be responsible for negotiating with global producers over terms and conditions and prices in the existing long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements.

REUTERS