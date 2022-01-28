Company briefs: SingHaiyi

SingHaiyi

SingHaiyi Group will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange at 9am next Monday, it said in a bourse filing yesterday. The move comes after the property player obtained regulatory approval on Jan 12 from the bourse operator to delist, after its free float dropped to under 10 per cent. Last November, SingHaiyi received an all-cash privatisation offer from its owners Gordon Tang and his wife Celine, for all issued ordinary shares in the company at 11.7 cents per share, with a view to delist. That represents a 21.8 per cent discount to the company's net asset value per share of 14.96 cents as at end-September.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is establishing a US$525 million (S$709.6 million) joint venture (JV) with Equinix that will see both parties develop and operate two xScale data centres in Seoul, South Korea.

In a statement yesterday, the Nasdaq-listed US data centre firm said its new JV will be in the form of a limited liability partnership with GIC, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. GIC will own an 80 per cent equity interest in the JV, with Equinix holding the remaining 20 per cent. This will bring Equinix's xScale data centre portfolio to more than US$8 billion across 36 facilities.

SoftBank Group was among the most significant victims of a sell-off of tech stocks across Asia yesterday, with investors turning sour as the tightening phase of central bank policies emerges. The stock dropped as much as 9.8 per cent in Tokyo, the most since March 2020, as Nasdaq futures tumbled and shares of the firm's biggest investment, Alibaba Group, dropped in Hong Kong. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve chair led investors to wager against tech firms - something SoftBank has been gambling on with its Vision Funds of speculative tech bets.

