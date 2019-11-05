Company Briefs: Singapore Press Holdings

Singapore Press Holdings

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) launched a perpetual issue yesterday, its second such deal this year. The issue, a perpetual non-callable 5.5 years, has an initial price guidance in the 4.25 per cent area, according to a term sheet seen by The Business Times.

The perpetuals may be called by the issuer after 5½ years. If they are not redeemed at that time, the distribution rate will reset at the end of year 5.5 and every five years thereafter, based on the prevailing Singapore dollar five-year swap offer rate plus the initial spread and the step-up margin of 100 basis points on May 12, 2025.

SPH - which publishes The Straits Times - had priced $150 million perpetual notes at 4.5 per cent in late May, following a $1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme announced early that month. Sold at 100 par, those notes have risen and were quoted at 102.792 yesterday, according to Bloomberg.

Manulife US Reit

Manulife US Reit yesterday posted a 2 per cent fall in its third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.48 US cents for the three months ended Sept 30, from 1.51 US cents a year ago.

This was mainly due to an enlarged unit base following a placement and preferential offering to partially fund its US$198.8 million acquisition of 400 Capitol Mall in California.

Gross revenue rose 13.3 per cent to US$45.7 million (S$62 million) from US$40.4 million last year. Net property income for the quarter also increased 11.8 per cent to US$28.1 million.

Distributable income was up 7.8 per cent to US$20.8 million, from US$19.3 million last year.

The Reit's third-quarter DPU of 1.48 US cents comprises an advanced distribution of 1.47 US cents to be paid on Nov 29, while the remaining DPU of 0.01 US cent will be paid with its fourth-quarter DPU in the first quarter next year, it said.

Koufu

Food court and coffee shop operator Koufu yesterday posted a 52.3 per cent increase in net earnings to $7.1 million in its third quarter, on the back of a 6.6 per cent rise in revenue to $61.4 million.

Revenue contribution from the outlet and mall management segment rose 6.2 per cent to $30.7 million, thanks to two new food courts as well as higher overall revenue growth from most of the food courts and coffee shops. Revenue from the food and beverage retail business segment rose 7.3 per cent to $30.7 million.

The group said it is continuing to increase its F&B network locally, and is bringing its R&B Tea and Supertea beverage concepts to Malaysia and Indonesia.