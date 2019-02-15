Company Briefs: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines yesterday posted a 27 per cent drop in net profit for the third quarter to $284 million from a restated $389.3 million a year ago, on the back of weaker operating profit that was exacerbated by share of losses in the group's joint ventures, namely NokScoot.

Group revenue rose 6.5 per cent to $4.3 billion led by stronger flown revenue, due to a 7.7 per cent growth in passenger demand over the period. The improved top line helped offset net fuel cost that soared by 22.2 per cent, with operating profit for the three months to December at $388 million, down 14.5 per cent.

Fuel cost before hedging for the airline group rose by $285 million, largely owing to a 21.1 per cent or US$16 per barrel jump in average jet fuel price which was partially alleviated by a larger hedging gain versus last year, said the airline.

While the parent airline company's operating profit rose marginally by 0.8 per cent to $369 million, driven by a healthy 6.6 per cent rise in revenue that outpaced higher expenditure, SilkAir and Scoot saw a weakening in operating profits owing to higher net fuel bill.

SIA Engineering's operating profit fell nearly 16 per cent to $16 million on the back of lower revenue due to lower airframe and fleet management activities.

The group reported an earnings per share of 24 Singapore cents versus 32.9 cents a year ago.

StarHub

StarHub is slashing its dividends for 2019, while earnings for last year fell below forecasts.

The telco is switching from a fixed to a variable dividend policy from this year, and will distribute at least 80 per cent of net profit each year. It intends to pay a quarterly cash dividend of at least 2.25 Singapore cents per share for the 2019 financial year, down from four cents per quarter in 2018.

StarHub posted a net profit of $19.8 million in the fourth quarter, down 61.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Total revenue for the three months ended Dec 31 fell 9.8 per cent or $67.4 million to $620 million as mobile revenue fell 13.7 per cent or $30.8 million to $194 million. This was due to lower IDD, voice and data usage revenue, lower subscription revenue due to higher phone subsidies given to customers, and a higher mix of SIM-Only plans.

Total revenue for 2018 dipped 2 per cent to $2.36 billion, while net profit for the full year fell 26.2 per cent to $201.5 million. Net asset value per share was 31.9 Singapore cents at the end of last year, down from a restated 34.8 cents at the end of 2017.