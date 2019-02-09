Company Briefs :SIA Engineering

SIA Engineering

SIA Engineering reported a consecutive weak quarter amid a challenging operating environment, with third-quarter net profit declining to $33.1 million, down some 40 per cent from a year ago.

The decrease was mainly due to a lower share of profits from associated and joint-venture companies, which fell 52.9 per cent year on year to $19.2 million.

The lower share of profits from associated and joint-venture companies was a result of one-time events, including a revision in the fee structure of an engine shop last year, a foreign exchange adjustment for the functional currency change of an associated company, and a tax charge booked by certain associated companies.

In addition, revenue for the period dropped by 5.6 per cent to $255.9 million, mainly because of lower airframe and fleet management revenue, said SIA Engineering. But it noted that the decline was partially mitigated by higher line maintenance revenue.

The company's operating profit was down 15.4 per cent year on year to $15.9 million.

Earnings per share came in at 2.95 cents, down from 4.95 cents the year before.

Procurri Corporation

Enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corporation disclosed yesterday morning that discussions of a possible offer with a second interested buyer have been terminated.

It said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange that the second interested buyer would treat the expression of interest - which was unsolicited and non-binding - as "having expired". It added that shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with shares and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares that may be prejudicial to their interests.

The news comes a day after Procurri's disclosure on Thursday that it had received interest on Monday from the third party for an acquisition through a possible voluntary general offer, subject to due diligence being conducted.

Procurri said at the time that the second offeror was not in any way linked to a proposed acquisition via a scheme announced on Sunday by the first offeror, New State Capital Partners, to the best of its knowledge. Procurri had named the first offeror on Monday, adding that it had received a non-binding letter of intent from the United States private investment firm. This was for the proposed acquisition of all company shares, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement.