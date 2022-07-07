Company briefs: Shopee

Shopee

Singapore shopping platform Shopee, owned by Sea, has opened five new distribution centres in Brazil in recent months to improve shipping processes and cut lead times, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Shopee has become one of Brazil's most downloaded e-commerce apps since its launch there in 2019, drawing users to its low-cost marketplace. The company told Valor that the new centres are located in the cities of Sao Joao de Meriti, Campinas, Ribeirao Preto, Contagem and Santana de Parnaiba.

REUTERS

Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday that it has appointed former OCBC Bank chief executive Samuel Tsien as a non-executive director of the manager of the real estate investment trust.

Mr Tsien is concurrently a non-executive director of Mapletree Investments - the sponsor of MCT - and a member of its investment committee.

He is also a non-executive independent director and audit committee member of Jardine Cycle & Carriage, and a non-executive, non-independent director of the Singapore Exchange.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Vickers Venture Partners

A party impersonating Vickers Venture Partners has been advertising a "Vickers Venture AI Trading platform" and taking it as far as to create websites, Telegram channels and a YouTube account to convince the public to open a trading account.

The venture capital firm said yesterday that it was aware of the matter but that it has not created such a platform, nor is it providing investment services to the public. "Vickers manages venture capital investments which are made available only to accredited investors through our six funds and co-investment vehicles," it said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES