Company briefs: ShopBack

ShopBack

Singapore's online shopping rewards app ShopBack is buying local fintech start-up Hoolah to add "buy now, pay later" services.

The deal expands ShopBack's services beyond cashback and other rewards it currently offers to consumers on properties of Alibaba Group Holding and other major online retailers. The companies did not disclose the acquisition's value in their statement yesterday. Closely held ShopBack, with investors including Temasek and Rakuten Capital, is seeking to become a more significant partner for merchants as online shopping gains popularity in Asia.

BLOOMBERG

Apple

Apple has cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13, a sign the global chip supply crunch is hitting Apple harder than previously indicated, Nikkei said yesterday, citing multiple sources.

Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the paper said.

Even though iPhone 13 production hit a snag owing to factory closures in Asia and high demand in the second half of the year, Apple has weathered the crunch better than many other companies, eating into its rivals' market share in the third quarter.

REUTERS

BP

BP said it would buy back an additional US$1.25 billion (S$1.68 billion) of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors disenchanted with oil and gas. The last of the Western world's supermajors to report third-quarter earnings, BP followed in its peers' footsteps by reporting a jump in profit from a year earlier.

After years of poor returns, the industry is funnelling most of this extra cash into repurchasing shares and paying dividends - pleasing shareholders increasingly concerned about climate change.

BLOOMBERG