Company briefs: Sequoia Capital

Sequoia Capital has raised US$2.85 billion (S$4 billion) to fund Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, the venture capital firm said yesterday, looking beyond current weakness in investment in new companies in the region.

The fund-raising is Sequoia's largest so far for India and South-east Asia. Money raised included US$850 million in Sequoia's first fund dedicated to South-east Asia, the Silicon Valley company said in a statement.

Sequoia has been investing in South-east Asian start-ups since 2015 from a common India fund.

Tesla boss Elon Musk will speak to Twitter employees this week at a company-wide meeting, the first time since launching his US$44 billion (S$61 billion) bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an e-mail from Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and Mr Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added. Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August. A Twitter spokesman confirmed that Mr Musk would attend the company's all-hands meeting this week.

Cathay Pacific Airways has flagged that it will post a narrower first-half loss than the previous year, on continued strong cargo demand and cost-cutting measures.

"Our consolidated losses in the first half of 2022, while substantial, are expected to be lower than the consolidated losses reported in the first half of 2021," Mr Ronald Lam, the airline's chief customer and commercial officer, said yesterday.

Cathay reported a HK$7.6 billion (S$1.35 billion) deficit for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

