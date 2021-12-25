Company Briefs : Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) yesterday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has received a notice of commencement of arbitrations from a vendor over four contracts.

The vendor is alleging breach of the contracts for the supply of equipment for Jurong Shipyard projects.

It is claiming payment for invoices amounting to US$76 million (S$103 million) as well as other costs and interests, which Sembmarine said "remain to be proved" by the vendor. According to Sembmarine, Jurong Shipyard says these contracts have been validly suspended or terminated.

HSBC

HSBC is buying the mutual fund arm of India's L&T Finance Holdings for US$425 million (S$577 million), it said on Thursday, as it looks to build up its wealth business in Asia.

Under a strategy spearheaded by group chief executive Noel Quinn, HSBC is ploughing US$3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business - including asset management - in line with its ambition to become Asia's top wealth manager by 2025.

It intends to merge L&T Investment Management with its US$1.6 billion asset management operation in India.

Miniso

Chinese budget household and consumer goods retailer Miniso Group Holding, whose stock is already traded in New York, is considering a second listing in Hong Kong next year, sources said. It is working with Bank of America and UBS Group on the proposed share sale, the sources said.

Miniso could raise a few hundred million dollars in Hong Kong, they said, adding that deliberations are at an early stage, and details could change.

It is looking to join US-traded Chinese firms such as Baidu, XPeng and Weibo in conducting so-called "homecoming listings" in Hong Kong.

