Company briefs: Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine says losses for the six months ended June 30 will likely be in the region of the full-year losses for 2020, a profit guidance on Monday shows.

This comes as the offshore and marine player expects additional costs arising from delays in project execution as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. These additional costs are due to work rescheduling, extra sub-contract work, additional material usage and other staff turnover-related expenses. Provisions will be made for the group's first-half results for the costs to be incurred to complete the projects over the next six to 18 months.

iX Biopharma

iX Biopharma is looking to spin off and list its pharmaceutical and medicinal cannabis business on the mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the company announced in a bourse filing on Monday.

The speciality pharmaceutical company will restructure its pharmaceutical and medicinal cannabis business to be held by Ligo Pharma, a subsidiary that was incorporated on March 31 in the Cayman Islands. Ligo Pharma will then be engaged in the manufacturing, research, development and sales of pharmaceutical and medicinal cannabis products.

TikTok

Popular short-video app TikTok told its employees on Monday that some will be offered the option to work remotely for up to two days a week after they return to the office, according to an internal message seen by Reuters.

TikTok will also give employees the choice to work remotely from a domestic location based on manager approval, according to the message. This policy applies to full-time employees and interns in the US, Britain and Ireland, with other markets to follow. The firm is now working fully remotely and is yet to set a return-to-office date.

