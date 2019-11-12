Company Briefs: Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries (SCI) announced yesterday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Utilities (SCU), has completed the acquisition of the remaining 30 per cent interest in Sembcorp Gas for $12.1 million.

SCU bought the stake from Seletar Investments, which is wholly owned by Singapore investment firm Temasek. Temasek is also a major shareholder of SCI, with a 49.5 per cent interest as at the end of last year.

With the transaction, Sembcorp Gas, which imports and retails natural gas, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCU.

The $12.1 million consideration was based on discounted cash flows to determine fair market value. The deal strengthens SCI's position as a provider of integrated energy solutions and a major gas player in Singapore, the group said yesterday.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of SCI for fiscal 2019 ending Dec 31.

OCBC Bank

Mr Dennis Tan, who oversees OCBC Bank's consumer financial services in Singapore, is leaving the bank.

Mr Tan joined OCBC, the second-largest banking group in South-east Asia, 10 years ago as head of branch and group premier banking. He was appointed its consumer financial services Singapore head in November 2012 and made executive vice-president in April 2013.

A member of OCBC's 24-person group management committee, Mr Tan, who is 50, leaves the bank tomorrow.

Prior to OCBC, he spent 16 years at Citibank Singapore, where he last held the position of managing director, sales and distribution head of its global consumer banking division.

After 10 years with OCBC, Mr Tan has decided to pursue other interests, said Ms Koh Ching Ching, OCBC's head of group brand and communications.

Mr Tan will be succeeded by Mr Sunny Quek effective tomorrow, she said.

Mr Quek will report to Mr Ching Wei Hong, OCBC's chief operating officer and Bank of Singapore's chairman. Mr Quek has also been appointed to be a member of the OCBC group management committee, said Ms Koh.

Mr Quek was the sales and distribution head at Citibank Singapore before he joined OCBC in December 2012 as head of branch and premier banking in Singapore. In the past six years, he has been responsible for formulating and executing the sales and distribution strategy for the consumer banking branch network in Singapore, and supporting the premier banking network in the region.