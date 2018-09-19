Company Briefs: SBS Transit

SBS Transit

SBS Transit will receive $29.2 million from the sale of operating assets to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This is up from $28.8 million as previously estimated, which was based on the net book value of the assets as at March 31, 2018.

The amount is payable in cash with 60 per cent upfront, and the remaining 40 per cent payable over two years, subject to certain conditions, said SBS Transit.

There will be no gain or loss arising from the disposal.

In April this year, the new rail financing framework replaced the existing asset-heavy model. The LTA is buying over existing operating assets held by the company prior to the transition.

Noble Group

Noble Group has completed the divestment of its four Panacore vessels for US$95 million (S$130 million), it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

This will allow the group to retire about US$63 million in debt and receive about US$32 million in net proceeds. The aggregate book value of the Panacore vessels is about US$94 million and the gain on disposal is around US$1.4 million.

Earlier yesterday, it completed the sale of two of the vessels, Ocean Forte and Ocean Ambition.

Frasers Property

Frasers Property has raised $1.2 billion in a syndicated secured green loan, and the net proceeds will go towards refinancing existing loans related to the development of Frasers Tower.

The loan, which has been drawn down by its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, is for a five-year period and is the first syndicated green loan under the Green Loan Principles in Singapore and South-east Asia, said Frasers Property.

It secured the loan from six banks - BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, ING Bank (Singapore Branch), Malayan Banking Berhad (Singapore Branch), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank.

Frasers Tower, which is in Cecil Street in the Central Business District, comprises a 38-storey Premium Grade A office tower and an adjacent three-storey retail podium.