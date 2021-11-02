Company briefs: Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco's shares rose to a record after the oil giant's earnings more than doubled from a year ago. Third-quarter net profit climbed to 114 billion riyals (S$41 billion), beating analysts' estimates slightly, as crude prices and the company's production increased. Free cash flow was US$28.7 billion (S$38.7 billion), easily covering the quarterly dividend of US$18.8 billion.

Aramco and its Big Oil rivals have benefited from the global economic recovery, which has helped push crude up by more than 60 per cent this year to around US$83 a barrel.

Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings yesterday said it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft to develop big-budget titles using the Xbox-maker's cloud gaming tech, driving anticipation that the move could signal a deeper tie-up.

Tokyo-based Sega is exploring making titles with global reach on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, it said in a stock exchange statement.

Microsoft's own major cloud gaming initiative is available via the Xbox Game Pass, a cross-platform subscription service which features Sega titles such as the hit "Yakuza" series.

Ryanair

Ryanair yesterday reported its first quarterly profit since before Covid-19, but downgraded its annual forecast to a loss of up to €200 million (S$312 million) on plans to sell discounted tickets over the winter and higher fuel costs.

Europe's largest budget airline posted a profit of €225 million for the three months to the end of September, marking its first quarterly profit since October to December 2019.

But the Dublin-based airline said it expected a loss of between €100 million and €200 million for the financial year that ends on March 31.

