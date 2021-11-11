Company briefs: Sats

Sats

Sats, which provides food solutions and gateway services, has committed over $3 million with support from the Economic Development Board as part of a corporate venturing push. The group's food solutions venture building arm is rolling out a series of ventures to grow its non-travel food business, Sats said in a statement yesterday. Through corporate venturing, Sats will ideate, incubate and grow innovative new business models. Projects that exhibit growth potential in the post-incubation phases will become independent start-ups or be incorporated into Sats main operations.

PropNex

Real estate agency PropNex reported a 113.2 per cent improvement in its bottom line for its fiscal third quarter together with a doubling of its revenue, it said in an exchange filing yesterday.

Net profit grew to $14.4 million for the three months ended Sept 30 this year, from $6.8 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue surged 98.8 per cent to $234.4 million from $117.9 million previously, mainly driven by higher commission income of $67.5 million from agency services and of $48.9 million from project marketing services.

ST Engineering

ST Engineering reported over $1.8 billion in new contracts in Q3 FY2021, bringing its order book to over $18 billion. In bourse filing yesterday before the market opened, it announced the breakdown of new contracts secured. The commercial aerospace business secured $1 billion in new contracts, while the urban solutions and satcom business secured $382 million and the defence and public security business, $413 million, not including wins due to customer confidentiality. The company expects $1.9 billion worth of orders to be delivered in the remaining months of this year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES