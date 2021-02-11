Company briefs: Sats

Sats

Ground handler and in-flight caterer Sats posted a net loss of $2.8 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31 last year, compared with a net profit of $59.3 million a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, its net loss narrowed by $30.4 million due to an uptick in air cargo volumes and improved contribution from overseas entities, Sats said in a business update yesterday.

Revenue fell 54 per cent from the year-ago period to $251 million. The group's operations were hit by the pandemic's impact on air travel, which eroded year-on-year flight and meal volumes.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Singtel

Singtel posted a fall in its operating revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for its third quarter ended Dec 31 last year.

The group posted an operating revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, down 3.2 per cent year on year. Ebitda stood at $1 billion in the quarter, down 13.5 per cent from the year-ago period. Both figures exclude revenue from the national broadband network migration.

The use of roaming and prepaid services has been badly hit by the drop in tourists and foreign workers, noted Singtel.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Toyota

Japan's Toyota Motor yesterday reported a bigger-than-expected 54 per cent jump in third-quarter profit and jacked up its full-year earnings forecast, boosted by a rebound in demand for cars as the coronavirus pandemic's impact recedes and sales climb in China, in particular.

Toyota said operating profit rose to 987.9 billion yen (S$12.52 billion) in the three months ended Dec 31 last year. For the fiscal year ending March 31, Toyota said it now forecasts a record operating profit of two trillion yen, far higher than an earlier prediction of 1.3 trillion yen.

REUTERS