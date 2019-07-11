Company Briefs: Sats

Sats

In-flight catering services provider Sats on Tuesday said it has divested its 51 per cent stake in its indirect unit Food and Allied Support Services Corporation (Fassco) to Planet Foods for $1.02 million.

Fassco is a joint venture between Sats subsidiary Sats Investment and Planet Foods, which owns a 49 per cent stake.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, the venture specialises in healthcare food and nutrition, remote site catering and integrated facilities management.

Following the divestment, Fassco will no longer be a subsidiary of Sats Investment.

Sats said it is focusing all resources on consolidating its leadership in the airline catering and ground handling space, as well as supplying the growing food service chains in large cities in Asia. It said the transaction is a disposal of a business "not in line with this strategy".

Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries has injected 516.9 crore rupees (around S$101.6 million) in equity to raise its stake in its India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (Seil) to 94.05 per cent from 93.73 per cent.

Through its subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities (SCU), the group subscribed to an additional 275 million shares in Seil to support the growth of its India renewable energy business.

The equity injection was funded through a mix of internal funds and borrowings. The balance shares in Seil, meanwhile,are owned by SCU's Indian partner Gayatri Energy Ventures.

The transaction, first reported last month, is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the group for the current fiscal year.

Seil has a wind and solar power portfolio of more than 1,700 megawatts, including 550 megawatts in development.

Cordlife

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday flagged "unusual price movements" in Cordlife Group's shares.

As at 2.27pm yesterday, the counter had climbed 16.51 per cent or 8.5 cents to $0.60. It had earlier hit an intra-day high of $0.625.

Some 34.77 million shares of the mainboard-listed cord blood bank company had changed hands as at 2.25pm, making it one of the most heavily traded securities on the Singapore bourse yesterday.

In the afternoon, SGX asked Cordlife for an explanation and to confirm its compliance with listing rules.