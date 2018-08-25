Company Briefs : Ryobi Kiso Holdings

Ryobi Kiso Holdings

Ryobi Kiso Holdings posted a net loss of $50.5 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, reversing from a profit of $88,000 previously.

Revenue fell to $24.2 million from $42.8 million.

Cost of sales increased to $70.3 million for the current quarter from $38.3 million, due to difficult ground conditions for certain major projects, stringent regulatory requirements and adverse working conditions.

The ground engineering solutions provider added that it has been operating under unfavourable trade terms and purchase prices granted by major suppliers and main contractors, a situation which was aggravated after Ryobi Kiso received letters of demand from various financial institutions and creditors from June.

China Taisan Technology Group

Singapore's High Court has approved China Taisan Technology Group's application to be placed under judicial management.

The fabric maker said that on Tuesday, the court approved the appointment of Mr Chia Soo Hien and Mr Leow Quek Shiong from audit firm BDO as the group's judicial managers.

China Taisan went into trading suspension in June after being placed on the distressed watch list for about a year.

Independent auditor RT had raised significant doubts over China Taisan's ability to continue as a going concern in relation to its audited financial statements for the year ended December 2016.

Global Yellow Pages

Global Yellow Pages (GYP) has been ordered by the Singapore High Court to pay $1.18 million in costs to Promedia Directories.

GYP lost a copyright infringement case against Promedia Directories in January last year.

Yesterday, GYP shares plunged 10.3 per cent to 15.6 cents.