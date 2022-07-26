Company Briefs: Ryanair Zipmex Julius Baer

Ryanair

Ryanair said passengers remain cautious about booking flight tickets, clouding its prospects beyond a summer travel boom in which it is suffering less disruption than many of its rivals.

Europe's largest discount airline posted a profit for the first quarter that beat analyst estimates, and is sticking to plans to lift capacity beyond pre-Covid-19 levels even as other carriers slash timetables to cope with a staffing crisis after weeks of delays and cancellations, it said yesterday. It still expects to fly 165 million people in the year that began on April 1, and will seek to fill up planes with low fares.

BLOOMBERG

Zipmex

Zipmex, a cryptocurrency exchange that operates in markets like Singapore and Thailand, said on Sunday that it was considering a possible offer after talks with interested parties, and that due diligence should commence.

The Asian platform is among several in the digital asset industry that have faced financial difficulties in recent weeks. Last Thursday, it halted withdrawals as the fallout from a series of defaults spread further throughout the industry. The next day, it tweeted that it would resume allowing withdrawals but only from its trade wallet "until further notice".

BLOOMBERG

Julius Baer

Julius Baer Group's profit slumped in the first half of the year as wild market swings spooked clients and eroded assets that the firm oversees for the rich.

Net income in the first six months of the year fell 26 per cent to 450.3 million francs (S$647 million) on lower transaction-and trading-driven income, the Swiss bank said in a statement yesterday.

In a sign that clients may be returning, net new money rebounded this month along with transactions and trading revenue.

BLOOMBERG