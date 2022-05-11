Company Briefs: Rivian

Rivian

Shares of Rivian Automotive sank 21 per cent as some early stakeholders got their first chance to unload shares on Monday. Selling restrictions on certain Rivian insiders and investors ended on Sunday, freeing up a sizable chunk of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's float for public trading. The stock has now collapsed 87 per cent from its November high. Now, the focus is on the company's two most prominent corporate backers - Amazon.com and Ford Motor - and whether they start reducing their stakes.

Amazon owns about 17.7 per cent of Rivian, while Ford owns 11.4 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Renault

Renault said it would sell over a third of its South Korea unit to China's Geely Automobile Holdings for about US$200 million (S$278 million), freeing up funds for the French carmaker to invest in its lagging core markets and electric business. Renault, whose sales fell for the third straight year in 2021, is in the midst of a turnaround plan to boost profit margins and split its EV and combustion engine businesses.

Geely - which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7 per cent stake in Daimler - and Renault announced a partnership in January to develop hybrid vehicles for the South Korean market and abroad.

REUTERS

Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Reit has proposed to acquire seven logistics properties across six infill industrial submarkets in Chicago, United States for $133.2 million. The proposed deal is expected to increase and diversify the industrial real estate investment trust's exposure to logistics properties in the US and across its portfolio, said its manager yesterday.

The manager said Chicago is a major US logistics hub and it posts strong fundamentals amid a strong tenant demand and low availability of space. The portfolio of properties it is looking to buy has a total of 132,344 sq m net lettable area.

BUSINESS TIMES