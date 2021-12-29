Company briefs: Riot Games, Goldman Sachs, China Huarong

Riot Games

Riot Games, a Tencent Holdings subsidiary, settled a 2018 gender discrimination class-action suit by agreeing to pay US$100 million (S$135 million) in compensation and legal fees. The settlement deal announced on Monday stipulated that Riot will pay US$80 million to all current and former employees and contractors who identify as women and worked for Riot at any time since Nov 2014. The payment will be distributed via a fund, pending court approval.

A further US$20 million will cover legal fees and other expenses. Riot said it will have pay processes overseen by a third party for three years.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group will require that employees and visitors to its US offices receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine starting next year, a bank spokesman said on Monday.

Starting in February, anyone eligible to receive a booster shot must have obtained one in order to enter Goldman offices. And beginning next month, the bank will require staff to get tested twice weekly for Covid-19, the spokesman said.

Goldman's new policies, communicated to staff on Monday, follow a week of rising Covid infections across the United States.

China Huarong

China Huarong Asset Management said on Monday that it will sell a 70 per cent stake in its consumer finance unit for 1.1 billion yuan (S$234 million) to Bank of Ningbo, as Huarong continues to divest assets as part of a business revamp.

After the completion of the deal, Huarong Consumer Finance, the unit, will no longer be a subsidiary of the group, according to a statement filed to Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Huarong and Bank of Ningbo reached an equity transfer deal on Monday, and it is still subject to regulatory approval, it said.

