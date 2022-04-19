Company Briefs: Rex International

Rex International

Rex International's subsidiary Lime Petroleum is set to acquire a 40 per cent interest in two oil and gas licences in the Norwegian North Sea from exploration company MOL Norge.

The two licences are for sites located adjacent to the Balder oil field, which is operated by oil and gas producer Var Energi, and north of Lime Petroleum's two other licensed areas of exploration. The company holds a 30 per cent interest in one of these licences and a 20 per cent stake in the another.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Cargill

Cargill, one of the world's biggest agricultural traders, stopped buying palm oil products from Sime Darby Plantation after the United States said it found indicators of forced labour in the Malaysian grower.

Cargill has suspended all new sourcing of palm oil and derivative products from Sime Darby since Feb 25, the world's biggest oil palm planter by acreage said in an e-mailed response to questions. Sime Darby did not give a reason for the halt but said that it is in talks with Cargill, which is a direct customer, on the move.

BLOOMBERG

Singapore O&G

The closing date for the takeover offer of Singapore O&G has been extended from 5.30pm yesterday till the same time on May 4, the healthcare provider said in a bourse filing yesterday. The Catalist-listed firm had said in a bourse filing on March 7 it had received a voluntary unconditional cash offer at $0.295 a share from special purpose vehicle NewMedCo Group. As at 6pm last Thursday, NewMedCo, a consortium comprising the offer's sponsor and promoters, had received valid acceptances representing about 84.6 per cent of the issued shares in Singapore O&G. THE BUSINESS TIMES