Company Briefs: Renaissance United

Renaissance United

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected Renaissance United's reworked application to issue shares at a revised $0.0011 per share, which would have netted the firm about $1.4 million, the company said on Thursday.

The company, formerly known as Ipco International, had previously applied for two Malaysian private investors to subscribe for 1.23 billion new shares in the company at about $0.0009 each. The subscription would have raised about $1.1 million.

SGX rejected the first application on the basis that "any issue of shares at or below the minimum trading price of $0.001 would artificially inflate the company's market capitalisation", Renaissance said in its Thursday exchange filing.

The revised issue price has not addressed concerns about the possible artificial inflation of the company's market capitalisation, SGX told the company in a letter on Tuesday.

SGX noted that Renaissance's shares have been trading at the minimum trading price of $0.001 or $0.002, which is one tick above the minimum trading price. A $0.001 price differential can cause the company's market cap to double and increase by more than $6 million based on its roughly 6.2 billion shares as at July 31, SGX said.

Watch-listed Renaissance said it will continue to seek guidance from SGX on resolving its concern.

Capital World

Property firm Capital World has inked a $5.5 million convertible loan agreement with two individual investors, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday night.

The Catalist-listed firm took the loan to repay an outstanding convertible bonds subscription agreement. After deducting expenses, it will have net proceeds of about $5.1 million.

The loan - from Mr Chong Thim Pheng and Mr Ong King Sin - is for a period of a year with an annual 15 per cent interest rate.

It is convertible into new Capital World shares representing 16.52 per cent of the enlarged share capital, with a conversion price of $0.0151708. The conversion price is adjustable if there is consolidation, subdivision or conversion of shares; any issue of shares credited as fully paid up to shareholders; or an offer by the company to its shareholders to subscribe to shares by way of right.

Mr Chong loaned $4.5 million while Mr Ong loaned $1 million, and they can convert their loan during the loan period into shares in multiples of $1 million.