Company Briefs: Raffles Medical

Raffles Medical

Singapore's Raffles Medical has partnered a subsidiary of China Life Insurance to boost collaborations in China's healthcare market.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the group said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China Life Healthcare Investment Company, a healthcare investment platform and service provider. Both parties will look at initiatives across several areas, including collaborations in the provision of medical services and healthcare management, as well as healthcare financing through insurance, with a focus on supporting ageing populations.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

HSBC

HSBC Holdings is offering all its Hong Kong staff two days of paid vaccination leave, as it responded to the city government's increased efforts to boost uptake of Covid-19 vaccines.

"All Hong Kong-based colleagues who have been vaccinated or are scheduled for vaccination will be entitled to one day off for each vaccination dose received," according to the internal memo.

A spokesman for the bank, which has more than 20,000 employees in Hong Kong, confirmed the plan.

BLOOMBERG

Zoom

Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, as increased adoption of hybrid work models by companies is expected to drive steady demand for its videoconferencing tools.

With rapid vaccination efforts and life slowly returning to normal, analysts are sceptical of the sustainability of Zoom's growth. The firm assuaged those concerns by predicting current-quarter revenue between US$985 million (S$1.3 billion) and US$990 million, above Wall Street's US$931.8 million estimate, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

REUTERS