Company Briefs: Q&M Dental

Q&M Dental

The dental group recorded a net profit of $19.7 million for the full year ended Dec 31, an increase of 10 per cent from its FY2019 profit of $18 million.

Yesterday, the mainboard-listed group said in its results release that this was mainly due to higher revenue and lower operating expenses. Earnings per share stood at 2.5 cents, up from 2.29 cents a year ago.

Total revenue grew 8 per cent year on year to $137.6 million, boosted mainly by 26 per cent higher revenue contributions in the second half. Full-year revenue from dental and medical outlets increased by 6 per cent to $126.4 million from a year ago.

CNMC Goldmine

The company reported a net loss of US$2.6 million (S$3.5 million) for the second half of the fiscal year ended in December, down from a net profit of US$2.2 million in the year-ago period.

This caused the Catalist-listed company to report a loss of US$3.5 million for FY2020 versus a net profit of US$4.4 million in the previous year. This marked the group's first annual loss since 2011.

Revenue for the second half fell 28.4 per cent to US$13.4 million from US$18.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

Yanlord

Yanlord Land Group's net profit edged down 3 per cent to 2.1 billion yuan (S$432.7 million) in the half-year ended in December, from 2.2 billion yuan in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Lower operating income and other gains, share of loss of joint ventures, and a decrease in fair value gain on investment properties dragged down a 35 per cent rise in revenue during the same period.

Revenue was 14.8 billion yuan, up from 11 billion yuan in the second half of 2019. Earnings per share was 108.67 fen compared with 111.94 fen a year ago.

