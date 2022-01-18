Company Briefs: Q&M

Q&M

Acumen Diagnostics, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Q&M Dental Group, is exploring a proposed listing on Nasdaq, Q&M said yesterday.

Medical technology company Acumen Diagnostics was set up in 2020 as a joint venture between Q&M and Dr Ong Siew Hwa, the founder of Acumen Research Laboratories. It operates clinical labs that process polymerase chain reaction tests for Covid-19.

Acumen Diagnostics expects that a listing on the US tech-focused bourse will provide it with ready access to the world's largest economy, an expanded investor base and an extra source of financing.

Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after just nine months in the role, after a series of missteps including reported breaches of Swiss and UK quarantine rules. His departure follows an inquiry commissioned by the board, Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement yesterday. He has been replaced by board member Axel Lehmann.

The sudden exit follows a disastrous year at Credit Suisse, in which the twin scandals of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management cost the bank more than US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) and slashed the stock by a fifth.

Walmart is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.

The retailer sought several new trademarks last month that show it intends to make and sell virtual goods such as electronics, toys, sporting goods and personal care products.

Walmart last August advertised a position to develop "the digital currency strategy and product road map".

