Company Briefs: Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways said yesterday that it took nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as Australian states began to open their borders, versus around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down.

"Travel demand and confidence levels are high," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said at the airline's annual meeting. "Domestically, the crucial Melbourne-Sydney route has started to ramp up. And most states have outlined their plans to open their borders before Christmas - one of the busiest travel times of the year."

REUTERS

HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings has asked all its Hong Kong staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after the city authorities issued a new circular to push for higher inoculation rates. Staff who have not received a first vaccine dose should either get inoculated by Nov 30 or submit to a Covid-19 test every 14 days, the London-based bank, which counts Hong Kong as its largest market, told employees. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and four other regulators issued circulars to financial institutions last week "strongly encouraging all employees to get vaccinated or undergo virus testing every two weeks", according to HSBC.

BLOOMBERG

Nintendo

Japan's Nintendo said yesterday that a global chip shortage which forced the firm to scale back expectations for sales of its hit Switch device is also hitting hardware development.

"The semiconductor situation is having some effect on hardware development," said Mr Ko Shiota, who heads the company's development team. "We are looking at substituting components and tweaking designs to try to reduce the impact."

His comments came a day after company president Shuntaro Furukawa said there was no sign of chip shortages easing.

REUTERS