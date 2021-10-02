Company Briefs: Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways said yesterday it would restart some international flights a month earlier than planned after the Australian government said fully vaccinated Australians could enter and leave the country freely from next month. Qantas will operate three weekly return flights between Sydney and London and three weekly return flights between Sydney and Los Angeles starting Nov 14 and add more flights if there is enough demand, the airline said.

Passengers must quarantine at home for seven days upon arrival in Australia. Some states and territories will open earlier than others.

REUTERS

ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia (CDC) has acquired assets of a school bus business in Australia for a total consideration of A$2 million (S$2 million), the transport operator said in a bourse filing yesterday. The wholly owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed ComfortDelGro will acquire from KA & VK Stubbs five buses and a rural and regional bus service contract of three school routes in Narrabri, New South Wales.

CDC said it will combine the Stubbs contract with its existing operations. With the new assets, it will have 21 buses in Narrabri and Wee Waa.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

H&M

Hennes & Mauritz's (H&M) revenue in China fell at least 40 per cent in its most recent quarter as the retailer bore the brunt of a social media backlash following earlier comments expressing concern about forced labour in Xinjiang.

China fell off the list of H&M's 10 largest markets in the three months till August, according to the company's results released on Thursday, indicating how big the decline has been. Chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said it is a "complex situation" and declined to comment further.

BLOOMBERG