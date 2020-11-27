Company briefs: Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways said yesterday that it will offer top-tier members of rival frequent flier programmes a fast track to higher status as its main domestic rival, Virgin Australia, pursues a less premium strategy under its new owner.

The move could help boost Qantas' market share in lucrative corporate and high-end leisure travel as domestic flights ramp up in Australia on account of the reopening of state borders. Qantas Gold status includes access to its large network of airport lounges, priority check-in and boarding, and preferential seating.

REUTERS

Walt Disney

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday that it would lay off 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 figure it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will be in the first half of next year, the company said in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.

REUTERS

Ingka

Ikea's Ingka Investments is in talks to buy commercial property in prime locations in several major European cities, after it finalised its first such acquisition last month, its managing director said.

The investment arm of Ingka Group, which owns most Ikea stores, is pushing into the real estate market as part of Ikea's shift towards big city centres from out-of-town areas. So far, such locations are leased.

Ingka Investments is pushing ahead with the new strategy despite the wider retail market uncertainty caused by the pandemic.